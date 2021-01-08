Sedition charges on table in Capitol rioting -U.S. Justice official

Seditious conspiracy charges as well as rioting and insurrection will be considered in arrests related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, Justice Department officials said on Thursday.

"All options around the table," including charges of seditious conspiracy, rioting and insurrection, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters in a news briefing.

