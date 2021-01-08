Left Menu
Development News Edition

KTR requests Centre for reinstating ITIR in Hyderabad

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industry K Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday requested the Centre to reinstate the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project sanctioned in 2010 for Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:59 IST
KTR requests Centre for reinstating ITIR in Hyderabad
Telangana Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industry K Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday requested the Centre to reinstate the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project sanctioned in 2010 for Hyderabad. In the letter, KTR said that the then union government in 2008 had designed a new project called Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in order to promote greater IT investments in the country. He said that the project was initially sanctioned in 2010 for the two cities of Hyderabad and Bangaluru, and later on a few other cities were added. As per the requirement of the project guidelines, 49,000 acres of land in 3 clusters (both brownfield and greenfield) were identified in Hyderabad where new IT companies and IT space developers could be encouraged to set up their development centres, he added.

The minister further said, "The scheme had a provision for the Centre to pitch in with gap funding for the required trunk infrastructure from its existing schemes. Accordingly, a shelf of five projects with a total outlay of Rs 3275 crores was identified for the Hyderabad ITIR." "The central government accorded its approval to the proposals submitted, and also agreed to support the infrastructure proposals in two phases, namely two projects in phase I with an outlay of Rs 165 crores and the remaining three projects in phase II with an outlay of Rs 3110 crores. The entire project was also given a definite timeline, with the expected date of completion of phase 1 projects by 2018 and expected date of completion of the remaining projects within 20 years thereafter," the minister said.

Regarding the first two projects approved in phase 1, the state government and central government were engaged in correspondence with the Ministries of Railways and Road transport for sanctioning additional budgets to take up these two projects, he said. However, none of the central ministries responded favourably to these proposals and the two projects remained non-starters, he stated. Rao said both Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he had written several letters and submitted memorandums about ITIR project to the Union government during the past six years. However, there was no response whatsoever from the Union government on this important initiative

"Despite the global predicament due to the ongoing pandemic, the technology industry in Hyderabad has faced minimum disruption in conducting its activities," said KTR. Minister KTR also stated that the government has facilitated the required assistance to all the companies and their employees towards a smooth and quick transition to Work From Home (WFH) and nevertheless, the IT industry too has been impacted due to the global economic slowdown, and the post-Covid economic recovery may easily take some years to materialise.

The Minister also reminded that projects such as ITIR also provide a huge boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives such as Make in India and also Atmanirbhar Bharat. "The youth of Telangana will benefit immensely from the employment opportunities that will be created due to ITIR," said the Minister expressed hope that the central government will respond in the right earnest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance,

After managing toflatten the Covid-19 curve within months of reporting thecountrys first coronavirus case last year, Kerala is nowgrappling with a sharp surge in its daily infections,prompting the Centre to send a high-level team to assist ...

Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts first-ever QLED display on Chromebook

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2, its newest 2-in-1 Chromebook and the first-of-its-kind to boast a QLED display. The device succeeds the companys first-ever Galaxy Chromebook which was introduced in early 2020.The Samsu...

N.Korea's Kim vows to comprehensively expand diplomacy at party congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un explored ways to renew inter-Korean ties and vowed to expand diplomatic relations, state media said on Friday, as he hosted a rare party congress less than two weeks before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden take...

Sacha Baron Cohen says he won't return as Borat: He's locked away in cupboard

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has said that he wont be returning to play his fan-favourite role of Borat in future movies.Cohen first portrayed Borat Sagdiyev, a gangly, gray-suited journalist working for Kazakhstans state-run TV network, in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021