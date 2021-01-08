Factory inspector arrested for taking bribe

A factory inspector at Virar inPalghar district of Maharashtra has been arrested forallegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a restaurantmanager, the ACB said on Friday.

The inspector, Nitin Poddar, has been booked underprovisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a release fromthe Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane region, said.

The accused had carried out an inspection of a bar andrestaurant at Virar and found some lapses, it said.

He demanded Rs 15,000 from the restaurant manager fornot taking action against the outlet, the release said.

The manager lodged a complaint with the ACB which laida trap and caught the factory inspector while accepting thebribe money on Thursday, it added.

