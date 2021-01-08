Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia.

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings: 338 India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c and b Hazlewood 26 Shubman Gill c Green b Cummins 50 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 9 Ajinkya Rahane (c) batting 5 Extras 6 (w 5, nb 1) Total 96 (2 wickets, 45 overs) Total (for two in 45 overs) 96 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-4-19-0, Josh Hazlewood 10-5-23-1, Pat Cummins 12-6-19-1, Nathan Lyon 16-7-35-0.

