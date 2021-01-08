40-year-old widow gang-raped in temple

A 40-year-old widow working asa construction labourer in Nagapattinam was allegedly gang-raped in a temple, police said on Friday.

Two men have been arrested in this connection, thepolice said.

On Thursday night, the two stalked the widow goingtowards her sister's house nearby, and allegedly dragged herat knife-point to the temple, they said.

There, the duo allegedly gang-raped her until the weehours of today and fled the scene, the police said.

The woman sustained injuries and fainted, they said.

People residing in the locality rescued her and admittedher to the Nagapattinam District General Hospital, they said.

The rape victim said the duo was under the influence ofalcohol, the police said.

After dragging her into the place of worship, they beather up, raped her and threatened her to not reveal about theincident. The two also took the money she had on hand, theysaid.

Further investigations are on, they added.

The victim's husband died two years ago and she has twochildren.

