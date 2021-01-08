Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HC adjourns hearing on plea against Delhi govt's decision to reserve ICU beds in Pvt hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging the Delhi government's order to reserve 80 per cent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients till January 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:32 IST
COVID-19: HC adjourns hearing on plea against Delhi govt's decision to reserve ICU beds in Pvt hospitals
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging the Delhi government's order to reserve 80 per cent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients till January 12. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla deferred the matter after the Delhi government's counsel sought adjournment.

Representing the Delhi government, advocate Urvi Mohan sought adjournment on the ground that Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain is busy with some other matter in the Supreme Court. However, counsel appearing for petitioner Association of Healthcare Providers (India), senior advocate Maninder Singh, told the court that many ICU beds are lying vacant in the private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has filed a fresh affidavit relating to the issue. The high court had earlier asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to consider reviewing its decision of reserving 80 percent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals.

On November 12, the high court's division bench had vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the Delhi government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in the number of infections related to the virus in the national capital. The single-judge bench had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government instructing private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers (India). The Delhi Government had challenged it in the division bench of high court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas denies flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules in the UK

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday issued an statement denying any breach of COVID-19 rules in London, UK, after reports of her violating the lockdown guidelines for a salon visit were published by different British media outlets. Under ...

If rioters who stormed Capitol were Black, 'hundreds' would have been killed

The United States stark racial inequality was on display after a mob of predominantly white supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol with ease on Wednesday then left with few immediate consequences, according to Washing...

MIB launches digital calender, diary for 2021

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday launched a digital calendar and diary for 2021, instead of printing them, which helped the ministry save nearly Rs five crore.The launch event was held at National Media Center, where U...

Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day

Bitcoin jumped more than 5 on Friday to fresh record highs of 41,530, reversing losses from earlier in the session. The worlds most popular digital currency slid to as low as 36,618.36 on Bitstamp exchange before bouncing back. Rival crypto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021