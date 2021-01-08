Left Menu
Bengal theatre owners welcome Mamata's decision to allow full occupancy of cinemas

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:17 IST
Theatre owners in West Bengal onFriday welcomed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision toallow full occupancy of cinema halls in the state.

Banerjee, while inaugurating the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival, announced the decision to allowcinema halls to operate at full capacity by maintainingCOVID-19 safety protocols against the present occupancy limitof 50 per cent and asked Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyayto issue a notification.

The decision comes a few days after the single screenowners shot off a letter to the chief minister in this regard.

They cited lesser revenues since the reopening of thecinema halls in October and no known instance of the spread ofCOVID-19 through theatres as the basis of their demand.

Ratan Saha, Eastern India Motion Pictures Association(EIMPA) office-bearer and owner of Ajanta theatre, said thedecision comes as a breath of fresh air for cinema hall ownerswho are reeling under the blow of the coronavirus-inducedlockdown and very poor audience turnout since the reopening oftheatres.

''It will embolden big producers from both Bollywoodand Tollywood to plan big releases and not hold themindefinitely,'' Saha said, adding it will also hopefully reducethe trend of releasing movies on OTT platforms.

The EIMPA will send a letter to the chief ministerthanking her for the announcement, he said, adding the bodywill ensure that there is no laxity in wearing of masks anduse of sanitiser.

Priya Entertainments Private Ltd owner Arijit Dattasaid the announcement will give the owners a ''rope to climb''from serious losses and fight for survival.

Another cinema hall owner, who wished not to be named,said that the state government's decision will require the nodof the Ministry of Home Affairs.

''I am not sure whether the announcement made by thehonourable chief minister can be enforced,'' he said.

''We have a report that the Centre has already askedthe Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its order of allowing100 per cent occupancy in theatres,'' he added.

