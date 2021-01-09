Two-day session of Bengal Assembly against farm laws

Two-day session of Bengal Assembly against farm lawsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 10:59 IST
A two-day special session of theWest Bengal Assembly will begin on January 27 when the stategovernment will table a resolution against the Centre's newfarm laws and discuss the issue of agitating farmers.
State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjeetold reporters on Friday evening that a letter has been sentto Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, urging him for convening thespecial session.
Issues related to GST will also be taken up during thesession, he said.
Chatterjee said a draft of the resolution will also besent to the Left and Congress for a united fight against theCentre's farm laws.
The Left parties and the Congress had on January 1urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a session of theassembly over the farm laws.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi lashes out at Mamata Govt for stopping central benefits for West Bengal farmers
Mamata Banerjee govt has destroyed West Bengal, they're playing politics by stopping benefits for their own farmers: Modi.
Mamata Govt destroying West Bengal; stopping central benefits for state farmers: PM
Mamata Govt destroying West Bengal; stopping central benefits for state farmers: PM
Prime Minister Modi trying to mislead people with half-truths, distorted facts on PM-KISAN; showed concern on TV instead of resolving farmers' issues: CM Mamata Banerjee.