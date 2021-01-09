Two-day session of Bengal Assembly against farm laws

A two-day special session of theWest Bengal Assembly will begin on January 27 when the stategovernment will table a resolution against the Centre's newfarm laws and discuss the issue of agitating farmers.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjeetold reporters on Friday evening that a letter has been sentto Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, urging him for convening thespecial session.

Issues related to GST will also be taken up during thesession, he said.

Chatterjee said a draft of the resolution will also besent to the Left and Congress for a united fight against theCentre's farm laws.

The Left parties and the Congress had on January 1urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a session of theassembly over the farm laws.

