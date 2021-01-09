Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar invites diaspora to be part of India's efforts to build stronger capabilities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday invited the Indian diaspora to be part of Indias endeavour to build stronger capabilities in diverse areas as part of broader efforts to deal with challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.In an address at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, Jaishankar said the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic has created a global demand for shorter, more trusted and resilient supply chains.The external affairs minister said India has responded to the situation through the larger framework of the Atmanirbhar Bharat self-reliant India to enhance its capacities at home to make a larger contribution abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 12:15 IST
Jaishankar invites diaspora to be part of India's efforts to build stronger capabilities
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday invited the Indian diaspora to be part of India's endeavour to build stronger capabilities in diverse areas as part of broader efforts to deal with challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an address at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, Jaishankar said the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic has created a global demand for ''shorter, more trusted and resilient'' supply chains.

The external affairs minister said India has responded to the situation through the larger framework of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) to enhance its capacities at home to make a larger contribution abroad. ''We, in India, have responded through the policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat, building stronger capacities at home to make a larger contribution abroad. It is natural that we seek to involve our diaspora in that process, as they have a well-earned reputation as high achievers,'' he said.

''Their emotional attachment to India surely encourages their desire to contribute to the nation's rejuvenation,'' he added.

The external affairs minister also mentioned various efforts by India to reach out to those who needed help in the wake of the pandemic.

''This gathering takes place, as all events currently do, against the backdrop of the devastating Covid pandemic. Even as we muster up our inner strengths to combat it effectively, let me emphasise that these unprecedented difficulties have only further strengthened our bonds with Pravasis,'' he said. ''This was expressed in the Vande Bharat Mission that brought more than 3.5 million of our people home. It was equally visible in the support we provided for the return from India of those of other nationalities, to 120 countries,'' Jaishankar said. He also mentioned that India sent medicine supplies to 150 nations, many with large Indian communities, in the wake of the pandemic.

Jaishankar also talked about various initiatives taken by India in the last few years to strengthen its bond with the diaspora community. ''In the years that have passed, these initiatives have been strengthened by a range of other activities. And even more, transformed by the very unique bonding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established with the diaspora,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

Following are the top stories at 110 pm TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-...

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headqua...

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021