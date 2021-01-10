Pompeo says lifting 'self-imposed restrictions' on U.S.-Taiwan relationship

Pompeo says lifting 'self-imposed restrictions' on U.S.-Taiwan relationshipReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 02:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he was lifting "self-imposed restrictions" on the relationship between the United States and Taiwan.
"Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions," Pompeo said in a statement.
"Executive branch agencies should consider all 'contact guidelines' regarding relations with Taiwan previously issued by the Department of State under authorities delegated to the Secretary of State to be null and void," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- U.S.
- Taiwan
- State
- Mike Pompeo
ALSO READ
U.S. federal judge again delays execution of lone woman on death row
U.S. judge again delays execution of lone woman on federal death row
U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden's wife shares photos of their new son
U.S. agents search Nashville blast site, seeking clues behind Christmas explosion
U.S. jobless benefit cut-off pushes millions to financial cliff-edge