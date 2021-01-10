Man arrested on espionage charges in Rajasthan

Man arrested on espionage charges in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:30 IST
A special branch of Rajasthan has arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of spying for Pakistan, police said.
The accused, identified as Satyanarayan Paliwal, a resident of Lathi village in Jaisalmer, was picked up by police and interrogated by intelligence agencies, they said. He was later arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (special branch), Jaipur under the Official Secrets Act, police said.
Paliwal was in touch with Pakistani intelligence agency and was sharing information related to the Indian Army through social media, Additional Director General (intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.
Some documents related to the Indian Army were also recovered from his mobile phone, he said, adding, that the accused was being interrogated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
