Never asked for security cover, should be given based on threat perception, says Fadnavis

Hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra scaled down his security cover, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he never asked for security and it should be given based on threat perception.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:27 IST
BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking to reporters in Pune on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra scaled down his security cover, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he never asked for security and it should be given based on threat perception. "I never asked for security even when I was state president. I got it for the first time when I became Chief Minister and when I got threats after Yakub Memon's death sentence and other instances. I feel it should be given based on threat perception," Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Fadnavis, said while speaking to the media.

The security cover of Fadnavis has been reduced from Z+ to Y+ with escort, his wife Amrita Fadnavis' security has been scaled down from Y+ with escort to X and their daughter Divija Fadnavis' security from Y+ to X. Fadnavis alleged that the security cover is being given on a "political basis" and added that few people do not have threat perception but are given strong security.

"Currently, the security cover is being given on a political basis. Few people do not have threat perception but are given strong security. I do not have an issue with it. I feel the government can take any decision," he said. The Maharashtra government has also reduced the security cover of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Union Minister and Republican Party chief Ramdas Athawale, among others.

While the Thackeray-led government has also scaled down the security cover of BJP leaders including state chief Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar, it has enhanced the security of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. Meanwhile, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil in a press conference in Lonavala, said: "I just want to say that that if the government has removed my security cover, then they should use it for women's safety. The decision will have no impact on our day-to-day party activities." (ANI)

