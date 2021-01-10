Man drowns in sea, another missing in Karnataka

One person drowned and anotherwent missing while seven others were rescued when they werecaught in strong waves in the sea at Munda Beach in DakshinaKannada district in Karnataka on Sunday, police said.

A nine-member group, who had gone to the beach nearSasihithlu in the evening, were caught in the strong waveswhile swimming, but local fishermen rescued seven of them,they said.

Two others were washes away. The body of a 45-year oldman has been retrieved while a search continued for anothermissing person.

Police said the group had come from Thokur to attend afamily function and went to the beach.

They entered the waters without taking heed to warningsby local people, police said, adding the rescued people havebeen admitted to a local hospital.

