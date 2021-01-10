Woman who left home after tiff with family found hanging from tree in Greater Noida

A 45-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Greater Noida on Sunday, three days after she had left home following a tiff with her family, police said.

The body was found in a forest area under Jarcha police station limits in what appeared to be a case of suicide, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

''A police team involving local officials and forensic experts reached the spot where the body was hanging and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem,'' Pandey said.

He said the woman's family members have been contacted and they have told the police that she had left home on January 7 after a tiff and without informing anyone regarding her whereabouts.

The cause of her taking the extreme step is being investigated, he added.

In a separate incident, a man was found dead in his rented accommodation in Noida's Mamura area under Phase 3 police station limits, officials said.

“The deceased belonged to Etawah district and was found hanging in his room. The body has been sent for autopsy and further details are awaited,'' a police spokesperson said.

