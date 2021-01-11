Taiwan says relations with U.S. elevated to global partnership

Taiwan says relations with U.S. elevated to global partnershipReuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-01-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 08:01 IST
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday that relations with the United States have been elevated to a global partnership, describing the U.S. lifting of restrictions on interactions between officials from both sides as a "big thing".
Speaking to reporters, Wu said the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, would meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday during a visit to Taipei to discuss how to promote Taiwan's international participation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- United States
- Joseph Wu
- Tsai Ing-wen
- U.S.
- Kelly Craft
- Taiwan
- Taipei
ALSO READ
Nashville blast investigation leads U.S. agents to suburban home
U.S. jobless benefit cut-off pushes millions to financial cliff-edge
UK's Raab says pursuing trade deals with Australia, U.S., Indo-Pacific region
UPDATE 2-U.S. government heads toward chaotic end to 2020 as Trump fights Congress
FACTBOX-What happens if the U.S. government runs out of money on Monday?