Over 30 birds found dead in Rishikesh

Over 30 birds found dead in RishikeshPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:33 IST
Over 30 birds have been found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh creating a bird flu scare in the town.
Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha locality and two from Raiwala station, government veterinary officer Rajesh Raturi said.
Samples of the birds have been collected and sent to the forest department for further action, he said.
Confirming the deaths, Rishikesh Municipal Commissioner Narendra Singh Quiriyal said a temporary ban on sale of bird meat can also be imposed in public interest if necessary.
Raturi said though 28 crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS Rishikesh premises, security guards at the facility handed over the carcasses of only five crows and one pigeon, burying the rest of them as they were in too bad shape.
