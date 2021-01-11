Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC claims nurses of Rajan Babu Institute not paid since October last year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:41 IST
Plea in HC claims nurses of Rajan Babu Institute not paid since October last year
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by the nursing staff of Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC), claiming they have not been paid their monthly salaries since October last year.

The petition came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh which adjourned the matter to January 15 when several similar pleas are listed.

The petition by the Delhi Nurses Union has said that it had earlier also moved a plea for release of salaries from June last year onwards and in that matter the high court had on November 11, 2020 directed that salaries of nursing staff be paid till September 2020.

However, they were constrained to move the court again as their salaries from October 2020 onwards have not been paid till date, the petition has said. It has further claimed that the nursing staff of the hospital have been ''working vigorously in the detection of the coronavirus disease by conducting home visits, virtual community meetings, contact tracing, organising COVID-19 tests, comorbidity evaluation, ensuring regular medication, defaulter patients visits, record maintenance, etc''.

The union has contended that the difficult nature of the services rendered by the nursing personnel have not been recognised by the corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress MPs, former Akali leader walk out from par panel meeting on agriculture

Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Chhaya Verma and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Monday staged a walkout from a meeting of the Standing Committee on Agriculture after the panel chairman refused to discuss Centres three farm...

Banks gross NPA may rise to 13.5 pc by Sep 2021: RBI FSR

Banks gross non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 under the baseline scenario, according to Financial Stability Report FSR released by the Reserve Bank of India.If the macroec...

Twitter shares dive 7% after Trump account suspension

Shares of Twitter Inc slumped 7 on Monday, on course to knock off about 2.5 billion from the market value of the social media company after it permanently suspended the account of U.S. President Donald Trump. The slide came as some Republic...

2950 birds dead in Rajasthan, rapid response teams formed

As many as 2,950 birds have died so far in 13 districts of Rajasthan, out of which 2200 are crows, the State Animal Husbandry Department AHD informed on Monday. Birendra Singh, Director of the state AHD said out of the 2,930 dead birds in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021