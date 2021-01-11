Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:01 IST
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to five accused in two cases

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to five persons in two separate cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to them on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety each in the case related to the alleged vandalism and torching of a car showroom during the riots in Dayalpur area.

The court granted bail to Shebu Khan, Hamid, Shakeel and Jaan Mohd them bail on the ground of parity, saying recently as many as 13 co-accused persons were enlarged on bail in the case.

It further noted that they were arrested in the case after about 10 months of the incident on February 25, 2020.

The court also granted bail to Mohd Tahir on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to vandalism and looting of a shop allegedly by a riotous mob in Gokalpuri area.

It noted that Tahir has neither been named in the FIR nor there are specific allegations against him in the matter.

It further said he was neither visible in any CCTV footage nor his call detail record location was available on record.

The court directed all the accused not to tamper with evidence and to install the “Aarogya Setu” app on their mobile phones.

During the hearing, advocate Nasir Ali, appearing for Shakeel and Jaan, claimed they had been falsely implicated in the matter and and were not present at the alleged scene of crime on the date of the incident.

Advocate Salim Malik, appearing for Tahir, said he had nothing to do with the alleged offence and there was no electronic evidence available against him in the case.

The police's Special Public Prosecutor opposed the bail applications saying although charge sheet has been filed in the cases, the investigation was ongoing and accused may threaten the witnesses if enlarged on bail.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coal sector to play vital role in achieving target of USD 5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal sector will play a very important role in achieving the target of USD five trillion economy by 2022, the year marking the completion of 75 years of the countrys Independence.Launching a sing...

Flipkart, Niti Aayog collaborate to enhance Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP is a first of its kind, unified access portal which brings together women...

Didn't even celebrate, didn't know what to make of it: Ashwin, Vihari talk about marathon vigil

The aches and pains they carried to the field had numbed to such an extent by the end of it all that Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari had no idea what they had pulled off by steering India to an unforgettable draw against Australia wit...

53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

New year, new contract for 53-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura, one of the worlds oldest professional soccer players.Miura, who turns 54 on Feb. 26, will enter his 36th season after signing an extension with J-League club Yokohama FC on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021