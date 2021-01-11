Maharashtra: Five held for cheating job aspirants

Five persons have been arrestedfrom Kolhapur in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating severalpeople by promising them jobs in various departments of thestate and Central governments and in the Mumbai civic body, aNavi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

In some cases, the accused had even issued'appointment letters' for various positions in thesedepartments and in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC), to the victims.

The gang members used to operate as a placement agencyfrom an office in Navi Mumbai and one of them, a woman, posedas its general manager, the official said.

Prima facie, the accused had collected over Rs 10 lakhfrom the victims.

''The accused have also cheated around 25 to 30 peopleby promising them jobs in Railways, ONGC, and in departmentsof Income Tax, Forest, and Revenue,'' NRI Sagri police stationsenior inspector Ravindra Patil told reporters.

A case has been registered under various sections ofthe Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation isunderway.

