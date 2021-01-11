Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt decides to vest Walayar sexual assault case probe with CBI

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:51 IST
Kerala govt decides to vest Walayar sexual assault case probe with CBI

Days after the KeralaHigh Court ordered a retrial in the sensational Walayar case,the LDF government on Monday decided to hand over to the CBIthe probe into the death of two minor sisters after allegedsexual assault in 2017.

The decision was taken based on the request of the familyof the children, a senior official in the Chief Minister'sOffice (CMO) told PTI.

Allowing appeals filed by the state government and themother of the children, the high court had on January 6ordered a retrial in the case, observing that there wereserious lapses in the investigation and that there has beenmiscarriage of justice.

A division bench of Justices A Hariprasad and M R Anithahad set aside a October 2019 order of POCSO (SpecialProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courtacquitting the five accused in the case for want of evidence.

The eldest of the siblings aged 13 was found hanginginside their hut in Walayar in Palakkad district on January13, 2017 and the younger sister (9) on March 4 the same year.

Both were allegedly sexually assaulted.

The mother of the girlshad earlier sought a CBI probe.

Public outcry and protests had erupted in the state afterthe acquittal of the accused, seeking justice to the family ofthe girls.

The state government had on November 18, 2019 removed thePublic Prosecutor who handled the case and later filed theappeal in the high court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal slams UP CM over throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the throwing of ink at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Uttar Pradesh. Yogiji, my MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to visit a government schoo...

Twitter shares tumble after nixing @realDonaldTrump account

Shares of Twitter are tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump off the social media platform. There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 per cent slide in shares of Twitter I...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

NHRC notice to Maharashtra govt over death of 10 infants in Bhandara hospital fire tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks regarding the deaths of 10 infants due to fire in Bhandara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021