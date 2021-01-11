U.S. expected to return Cuba to state sponsors of terrorism list-source

U.S. expected to return Cuba to state sponsors of terrorism list-sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:20 IST
The Trump administration is expected to return Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to improve relations with Havana.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could announce Cuba's designation as soon as Monday, the source said on condition of anonymity.
