PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:27 IST
Grandson among 2 arrested for killing elderly woman in Sikkim

Two persons were arrested onMonday for allegedly hacking a 75-year-old woman to death andlooting her gold jewellery and cash, police said.

The deceased's grandson and her caretaker werearrested for allegedly killing her on January 9 and decampingwith the looted items, East Sikkim Superintendent of PoliceShiva Yellasiri said.

They were nabbed from a hotel in Tadong near Gangtok.

The duo was attempting to flee to Siliguri in West Bengal,where they intended to sell the looted jewellery, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's son, policefound out that the duo was missing and tracked them throughtheir mobile tower location, the officer said.

The possibility of revenge for committing the crimecannot also be ruled out as one of the accused is thedeceased's grandson, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigationis underway, the officer added.

