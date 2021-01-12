Russia to send Nepal up to 25 mln Sputnik V vaccine doses -RIA

Russia to send Nepal up to 25 mln Sputnik V vaccine doses -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:46 IST
Russia intends to supply Nepal with up to 25 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
