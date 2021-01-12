REUTERS NEXT-Germany's Scholz upbeat on transatlantic ties with Biden

Germany is confident of a good start to transatlantic relations with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Reuters Next conference on Tuesday.

Scholz said his biggest policy goal with the Biden administration was to reach an agreement by the summer on an OECD blueprint to introduce global rules on corporate taxation. (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)