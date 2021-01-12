Left Menu
Farmers will not return to their homes until new farm laws are repealed: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:13 IST
Farmers will not return to their homes until new farm laws are repealed: Rakesh Tikait
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed. His remarks came after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three central farm laws today.

"Unless and until the laws are taken back, we will not return to our homes," Tikait said. The Supreme Court also formed a four-member committee to hold talks with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three laws. The members of the committee are Bhupinder Singh Mann, Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and President of Shetkeri Sangathan, Maharashtra, Anil Ghanwant.

BKU youth leader Gaurav Tikait said that the Supreme Court stay on the farm laws will pave the way for the victory of the farmers over their demands. "Our fight is for Minimum Support Price (MSP). The laws have been imposed on us by the government. Why should the farmers sell their produce at half the rates? This is a big fight and we will win. As far as the movement goes, it will go on and the farmers will not go anywhere," he said.

AP Singh, a lawyer representing one of the petitioners, said the Supreme Court order is "victory of farmers and the government has lost". "Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws against which petitions were filed in the court. It has also constituted a committee," he said.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

