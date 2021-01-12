Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China's Xinjiang

Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China's XinjiangReuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:26 IST
Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China's Xinjiang region entering the supply chain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, toughening London's response to allegations of forced labour.
He told parliament Britain would create more robust guidance for due diligence on sourcing, toughen the Modern Slavery Act to include fines, bar from government contracts any companies which do not comply to procurement rules and launch a Xinjian-specific review of export controls.
"This package put together will help make sure that no British organisations, government or private sector, deliberately or inadvertently are profiting from, or contributing to, human rights violations against the Uighurs or other minorities in Xinjiang," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition
Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022
Health News Roundup: Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022; U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus and more
Britain's plans for staggered school return under review - minister
Britain reports record daily number of new coronavirus cases, topping 40,000