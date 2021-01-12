Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:27 IST
All members of SC-appointed panel favour farm laws, how can farmers expect justice from them: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that all four members of the committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over farmers' agitation against three farm laws, were in favour of the legislations, and posed how could the protesters expect justice from them.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala sought to know whether any government lawyer disclosed the credentials of the committee members before the court.

He also said that Prime minister Narendra Modi should talk to the farmers on January 15, when the next round of discussion between the agitators and the government is slated.

Bhupinder Singh Mann, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union; Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sangthana, Maharashtra; Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati have been named in the panel announced by the apex court.

''We do not know who has given these names to the Chief Justice of India. Why was their background and stand not checked. All these four persons are in favour of these laws and are standing with Prime Minister Modi. How can we expect justice from such a committee,'' he told reporters at a press conference.

Surjewala also alleged that one of the committee members was also a petitioner and asked how can the petitioner be made a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee.

''All these four persons are in favour of the farm laws. There is a need for introspection on this committee. The farmers will not get justice from this committee, as its members are standing in favour of the farm laws and are standing with the PM,'' he alleged.

''All of them have taken a public stance and have sided with the Modi government and they stand for the implementation of these three black laws,'' he alleged.

The Congress leader said that for the last 49 days, India's 'annadatas' (food providers) across the country are agitating and lakhs of them are protesting at Delhi's borders.

''They have been crying for their lives and livelihood, but the arrogant Modi government is not listening to their grievances,'' he claimed.

Surjewala said the Supreme Court took note of the farmers' misery and agony of the farmers and their cry for lives and livelihood, that is being ''annihilated by the Modi government which is subservient to a handful of crony capitalist friends''.

''The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde showed the mirror of truth to this government and expressed concern over the way the talks have not fructified, for which the Congress thanks the Supreme Court for hearing the anguish of farmers.'' ''The Congress has consistently been saying that these farm laws must be repealed as they subvert the constitutional rights of states and are oriented towards dismantling the three pillars of food security -- minimum support price, public distribution system and public procurement -- which have benefited the consumers,'' he said.

The Supreme Court constituted the committee to resolve the impasse and each citizen of this country was very hopeful after this intervention, he said.

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

In its interim order, the top court directed that the committee shall held its first sitting within 10 days from Tuesday.

The bench said this committee is ''constituted for the purpose of listening to the grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and to make recommendations''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

