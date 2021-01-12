Left Menu
China completes 3D mapping of its Western border: official media

Over the past two years a navigation and mapping unit affiliated with the PLA Western Theatre Command, which looks after the borders with India, traversed over 20,000 kms and established the first panoramic, high-precision spatial datum in the western border region based on 3D geographic information from remote sensing images and joint situational precognition, the Global Times quoted the official China Central Television CCTV as saying.The panoramic spatial datum is like a multifunctional, highly accurate ruler that can indicate the coordinates of remote sensing images and other geographic data.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:11 IST
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) recently started deploying the country's first panoramic, high-precision spatial datum that covers the uncharted Western border region of the country, official media here reported on Tuesday.

The system which provides 3D mapping with centimetre level accuracy will contribute to the infrastructure construction as well as combat capability enhancement of Chinese forces in the region, state-run Global Times reported.

China has the longest border spanning 22,000 kms and shares them with 14 countries with 11 of them, including India, in the Western sector.

India and China have 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) including the Eastern Ladakh where the armies of the two countries have deployed a large number of troops. Over the past two years a navigation and mapping unit affiliated with the PLA Western Theatre Command, which looks after the borders with India, traversed over 20,000 kms and established the first panoramic, high-precision spatial datum in the western border region based on 3D geographic information from remote sensing images and joint situational precognition, the Global Times quoted the official China Central Television (CCTV) as saying.

''The panoramic spatial datum is like a multifunctional, highly accurate ruler that can indicate the coordinates of remote sensing images and other geographic data. We can evaluate the data, that can reach centimeter-level accuracy,'' Wang Yanbin, deputy leader of the navigation and mapping unit, told CCTV.

