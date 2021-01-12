Trump says impeachment push causing 'anger'
President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House that the prospect of impeachment is causing tremendous anger in the nation.But he said he wants no violence. The president spoke as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:44 IST
President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House that the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation.
But he said he wants “no violence.” The president spoke as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico. His remarks were his first to reporters since the Capitol attack.
On impeachment, Trump said it's “a really terrible thing that they're doing.” But he said, “We want no violence. Never violence.”(AP) RUPRUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Trump
- Donald Trump
- Mexico
ALSO READ
Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes
Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church
Texas county official suspect in defacing old 'Negroes' sign
Sports News Roundup: No. 8 Texas romps past No. 3 Kansas; Beal posts 31 in Wizards' first win and more
Texas judge dismisses suit aimed at overturning election