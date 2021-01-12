Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Vietnam hold security dialogue, commit to elevate engagement between their armed forces

The Defence ministry said Kumar and Vinh exchanged views on the plan of action that emanated from the last months virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Both the sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the armed forces under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the Defence ministry noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:38 IST
India, Vietnam hold security dialogue, commit to elevate engagement between their armed forces

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh held a ''security dialogue'' on Tuesday wherein they committed to elevate engagements between the armed forces of the two countries under the framework of ''comprehensive strategic partnership''. The Defence Ministry said in a statement that during their virtual interaction, Kumar and Vinh expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by COVID-19.

The navies of India and Vietnam held a four-day maritime exercise off Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam in April last year with an aim to boost operational cooperation. Last month, an Indian Navy warship undertook a 'passage exercise' with the Vietnamese Navy in the South China Sea. India and Vietnam upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016 and defence cooperation has been one of the more significant elements in the fast-expanding bilateral ties. Vietnam, an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region. The Defence ministry said Kumar and Vinh exchanged views on the ''plan of action'' that emanated from the last month's virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

''Both the sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the armed forces under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership,'' the Defence ministry noted. India and China are locked in an eight-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the standoff. However, no breakthrough has been achieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6-member team visits Manipur to provide technical assistance for Jal Jeevan Mission

A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is on a four-day visit to Manipur from January 10-13 to provide technical assistance for the Centres flagship initiative to provide piped drinking water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in...

QUOTES-Reactions to death of Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and political donor

Following are reactions to the death of American casino mogul Sheldon AdelsonU.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP Sheldon lived the true American dream. His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthr...

Steinmetz denies corruption in Guinea case; says he was not in charge

Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz on Tuesday denied any role in corruption or forgery linked to mining rights his company secured in Guinea, describing himself as the owner and company ambassador but not the boss.Steinmetz was indicted in ...

Bird Flu: North Delhi Mayor inspects Naini Lake in Model Town

Amid the bird flu situation in the national capital, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Naini Lake in Model Town area to take stock of the situation.Prakash said that samples of birds have also been taken from the Naini ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021