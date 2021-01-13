3 of family arrested for stealing ornaments from jewellery shop in Delhi

Three members of a family were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in south Delhi's Chattarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Mithlesh (55), her daughter Durgeshwari (21) and son Chirag (19) -- are all residents of Madangir who usually targeted aged shopkeepers at jewellery shops, they said.

According to the complainant, Shambhu Dayal, on December 25, 2020, two women came to his jewellery shop and asked him to show earrings. After sometime, they left the shop. Later on, he found that one box of earrings was missing. On watching the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the women had stolen the box containing 50 grams gold. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the CCTV footage of the shop and nearby spots were analysed and it was found that the two women came to the shop on a metallic red scooty with a man, who waited outside.

''On the basis of CCTV footage, it was revealed that the Scooty had crossed the border to Gurgaon and reached Sikanderpur to mislead the police. But on checking details of the vehicle, the police team managed to reach Madangir from where the offending vehicle was traced,'' he said.

Subsequently, both the women were apprehended from Madangir area and the accused, Chirag, was also arrested in connection with the case, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the entire family had a criminal background. The husband and two elder sons of woman were found to be involved in more than eight criminal cases including murder, robbery, snatching and thefts, he said.

The scooty used in the commission of crime and the stolen jewellery was also recovered, the DCP said. Mithlesh was arrested in 2013 in a case of murder registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, while her son and daughter have been arrested for the first time, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)