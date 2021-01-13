Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 of family arrested for stealing ornaments from jewellery shop in Delhi

Three members of a family were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in south Delhis Chattarpur area, police said on Tuesday.The accused -- Mithlesh 55, her daughter Durgeshwari 21 and son Chirag 19 -- are all residents of Madangir who usually targeted aged shopkeepers at jewellery shops, they said.According to the complainant, Shambhu Dayal, on December 25, 2020, two women came to his jewellery shop and asked him to show earrings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:21 IST
3 of family arrested for stealing ornaments from jewellery shop in Delhi

Three members of a family were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in south Delhi's Chattarpur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Mithlesh (55), her daughter Durgeshwari (21) and son Chirag (19) -- are all residents of Madangir who usually targeted aged shopkeepers at jewellery shops, they said.

According to the complainant, Shambhu Dayal, on December 25, 2020, two women came to his jewellery shop and asked him to show earrings. After sometime, they left the shop. Later on, he found that one box of earrings was missing. On watching the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the women had stolen the box containing 50 grams gold. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the CCTV footage of the shop and nearby spots were analysed and it was found that the two women came to the shop on a metallic red scooty with a man, who waited outside.

''On the basis of CCTV footage, it was revealed that the Scooty had crossed the border to Gurgaon and reached Sikanderpur to mislead the police. But on checking details of the vehicle, the police team managed to reach Madangir from where the offending vehicle was traced,'' he said.

Subsequently, both the women were apprehended from Madangir area and the accused, Chirag, was also arrested in connection with the case, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the entire family had a criminal background. The husband and two elder sons of woman were found to be involved in more than eight criminal cases including murder, robbery, snatching and thefts, he said.

The scooty used in the commission of crime and the stolen jewellery was also recovered, the DCP said. Mithlesh was arrested in 2013 in a case of murder registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, while her son and daughter have been arrested for the first time, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN refugee agency calls for ‘new chapter for refugee protection’ across Europe

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, UNHCRs Representative for EU Affairs, also called for reform to be central during negotiations over a new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, and highlighted the importance of an EU that saves lives, protects refugees i...

U.S. Chamber CEO says Trump undermined U.S. democratic institutions

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue issued a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling Trumps actions last week in connection with rioting at the U.S. Capitol absolutely unacceptable and completely inexcusable.Do...

Trump says impeachment proceedings is ridiculous

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the impeachment proceedings against him being moved forward by the Democrats is ridiculous and is continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American political history.On the impeachment, its r...

Accountability needed for Capitol Hill attackers and law enforcement -U.S. official

People are going to have to be held accountable both in the law enforcement community and in the security community for the attack on Capitol Hill, the U.S. counterintelligence chief said on Monday.The Director of the National Counterintell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021