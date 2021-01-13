Accountability needed for Capitol Hill attackers and law enforcement -U.S. official

Accountability needed for Capitol Hill attackers and law enforcement -U.S. officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 01:04 IST
People are going to have to be held accountable both in the law enforcement community and in the security community for the attack on Capitol Hill, the U.S. counterintelligence chief said on Monday.
The Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina was speaking at a Washington Post event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Capitol Hill
- U.S.