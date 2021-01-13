CDS Bipin Rawat meets J&K L-G Manoj Sinha in Jammu
ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:02 IST
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here. He was accompanied by Army Commander of Northern Command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi.
Yesterday, Bipin Rawat and YK Joshi visited the Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). General Rawat's two-day visit to the Ladakh area comes as India and China are locked in a military conflict over aggression shown by the Chinese in April-May timeframe this year. (ANI)
