Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truck driver held for stealing garment consignment worth lakhs

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:04 IST
Truck driver held for stealing garment consignment worth lakhs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Navi Mumbai police havearrested the driver of a container truck for allegedlystealing a consignment of readymade garments worth over Rs 34lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a consignment of readymadegarments worth Rs 34,82,957 was loaded in a container atKolkata and dispatched to a godown at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbaion December 24, 2020.

The consignment was supposed to be shipped out fromNhava Sheva port, but it didn't reach the godown till December30, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the logistics company,the crime branch began probe in the case, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Kalambolibridge on Monday and nabbed the container truck driverJitendra Surendra Rai (34), he said.

The police also traced the container, which wasabandoned along with the consignment on the Mumbai-PuneExpressway, he said, adding that the total value of theseizure was over Rs 59 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs FSSAI to finalise draft Packaging Regulations within 3 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalise the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Just...

Motor racing-Australian F1 postponed over quarantine - minister

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November because it would not have been possible for hundreds of team staff to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, the sports minister of Victoria state said on Wednesday....

US won't observe Uganda's election as accreditations denied

The United States ambassador to Uganda said Wednesday the embassy has cancelled plans to observe the countrys tense presidential election on Thursday, citing a decision by electoral authorities to deny accreditation to most members of the o...

Central African Republic security forces repel attack on capital - PM

Security forces in Central African Republic have repelled an attack by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui in the early hours of Wednesday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021