Truck driver held for stealing garment consignment worth lakhs

The Navi Mumbai police havearrested the driver of a container truck for allegedlystealing a consignment of readymade garments worth over Rs 34lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a consignment of readymadegarments worth Rs 34,82,957 was loaded in a container atKolkata and dispatched to a godown at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbaion December 24, 2020.

The consignment was supposed to be shipped out fromNhava Sheva port, but it didn't reach the godown till December30, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the logistics company,the crime branch began probe in the case, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Kalambolibridge on Monday and nabbed the container truck driverJitendra Surendra Rai (34), he said.

The police also traced the container, which wasabandoned along with the consignment on the Mumbai-PuneExpressway, he said, adding that the total value of theseizure was over Rs 59 lakh.

