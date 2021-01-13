Left Menu
Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the CBI, after hearing a petition by the mother of a rape and murder victim seeking an inquiry by the investigating agency into her daughter's death.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:10 IST
SC issues notice to CBI in the matter of rape, murder of minor girl
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the CBI, after hearing a petition by the mother of a rape and murder victim seeking an inquiry by the investigating agency into her daughter's death. The incident took place in Odisha's Nayagarh in July last year.

The mother had knocked on the doors of the top court seeking an independent CBI probe into the rape, kidnap and murder of her five-year-old daughter in July last year. An Apex Court bench, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar issued notice to the premier investigating agency for its reply to the petition of the victim's kin.

Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani and Ravi Sharma appeared for the mother of the victim minor girl before the Supreme Court today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

