Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help promote U.S.-China cooperation - state media

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:20 IST
China's Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help promote U.S.-China cooperation - state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged Starbucks' former chairman Howard Schultz and the coffee company to play an active role in promoting U.S.-China trade cooperation and bilateral ties, state media reported on Thursday.

State broadcaster CCTV said Xi made the remarks in a message when replying to Schultz, who also holds the honorary title of Starbucks' chairman emeritus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UKs David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccineBritish naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-kno...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New York pleads for more COVID-19 vaccine as daily U.S. death toll hits recordAs the United States recorded its highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly ...

Thailand reports 271 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Thailand on Thursday confirmed 271 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of reported infections to 11,262 since it detected its first case a year ago.There were two additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 69. Twelve of the n...

S.Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park, clearing way for chance of a pardon

South Koreas top court upheld on Thursday a 20-year jail sentence for former President Park Geun-hye on graft charges that led to her downfall, bringing an end to the legal process and so for the first time raising the possibility of a pard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021