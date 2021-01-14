China's Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help promote U.S.-China cooperation - state media

China's Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help promote U.S.-China cooperation - state mediaReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:20 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged Starbucks' former chairman Howard Schultz and the coffee company to play an active role in promoting U.S.-China trade cooperation and bilateral ties, state media reported on Thursday.
State broadcaster CCTV said Xi made the remarks in a message when replying to Schultz, who also holds the honorary title of Starbucks' chairman emeritus.
