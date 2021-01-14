Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support

The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:31 IST
Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support
Visual from Armed Forces Veterans Day meet in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day. Speaking on the occasion, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria assured that the welfare of the veterans would be taken care of.

"For Air Force starting as an auxiliary force in 1932 and growing to where we are today, a lethal, potent aerospace power - on this Veterans' Day, I would like to acknowledge with respect and pride the contribution of our Veterans in this journey," he said. "I would like to assure you that we are fully committed to look after your welfare and all issues related to whatever matter that comes up whether pension, support, or any other thing. A lot has been covered in terms of policies, procedures, and initiatives taken by various departments," he added.

The Air Force chief met the veterans from the Air Force and informed them about various new initiatives taken to address their long-pending grievances. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh extended his heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to get an opportunity to speak to our Veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day and at the very outset I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation," Singh said. "All of us who are in uniform and service today gratefully acknowledge that the multidimensional and credible force that we are today is due to the vision, perseverance, and fortitude of our veterans," he added.

The grievances of ex-servicemen at the Veterans' Day event were also heard. Many veterans explained their issues in detail and officials concerned were directed by the Army Chief to take note and look into them. The day was chosen as recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE who retired on this day in 1953.

Wreath-laying ceremonies and veteran's meets are being organised in various Military Stations to mark the solidarity towards the next of kin of the brave hearts and towards the veterans as a mark of respect to their selfless duty and sacrifices towards the nation. The Army chief also said 2021 will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war victory.

"Swarnim Vijay Varsh" song dedicated to the "brave sons" of Bangladesh and India, commemorating their valour and courage during the 1971 War, was released by Admiral Karambir Singh during the celebrations at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi. The song has been written by Kumar Vishwas and sung by Romy. Chris Powell has composed and produced the music under the creative directorship of Nairrit Das. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Most of AirAsia X Bhd AAXs lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganization, court documents filed this month show. In emails attached to the...

Select CityWalk installs 'Chakr Shield' devices to cut emissions from its DG sets

Delhis upscale mall Select CityWalk on Thursday said it has installed Chakr Shield, a retrofit emission control device for its diesel generator DG sets, which will reduce pollution from the DG sets by up to 80 per cent.Carbon emissions and ...

Need to be alert in our defence against Argentina, says women's hockey defender Gurjit

Indias ace drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur feels playing hosts Argentina in their home ground will test visitors mental and physical prowess and the side will need to be alert in their defence. Building up to the Olympic Games in July, the Indian ...

India's tally of the new UK COVID-19 strain reaches 109

The total number of persons infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19 from the UK reached 109 on Thursday, informed the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. After the new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the government i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021