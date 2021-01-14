One killed in blast at auto parts plant in China

One killed in blast at auto parts plant in ChinaPTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:32 IST
One person was killed and seven others were injured in an explosion at an auto parts plant in China's Tianjin port city.
The injured have been rushed to hospital, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, the report said.
