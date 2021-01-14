2 men sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP

A special court for POCSO cases has sentenced two men to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2016 in Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

The special judge for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday awarded the sentence to the convicts -- Pannal and Dhruv -- and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Seventy-five per cent of the fine amount will go to the girl, special judge Nidhi said.

According to the prosecution, the 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in the Bewar police station area of the district on May 7, 2016 when she had gone to the fields to attend to nature's call.

On returning home, she narrated the incident to her mother who, in turn, filed a complaint with the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)