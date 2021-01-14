Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 men sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:21 IST
2 men sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP

A special court for POCSO cases has sentenced two men to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2016 in Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

The special judge for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday awarded the sentence to the convicts -- Pannal and Dhruv -- and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Seventy-five per cent of the fine amount will go to the girl, special judge Nidhi said.

According to the prosecution, the 13-year-old girl was gang-raped in the Bewar police station area of the district on May 7, 2016 when she had gone to the fields to attend to nature's call.

On returning home, she narrated the incident to her mother who, in turn, filed a complaint with the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

Pakistans Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday jumped to a record 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours, the highest since December 17 as the country recorded 3,097 new infections. Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre NCOC ...

Researchers pinpoint three days when pregnancy is most likely to start

A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start. The novel study opens up the possibility for scientists to identify a...

Nippon Paint Launches 'Paint Partner' Digital Colour Solutions

New Delhi India, January 14 ANINewsVoir Nipsea Group Automotive Refinish business unit, part of the Nippon Paint Group, has announced the launch of its next-generation, state-of-the-art, intuitive Paint Partner Digital Colour Solutions. Nip...

Fewer people take a holy dip in MP's rivers on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti was celebrated ina subdued manner in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, as fewer people thronged the holy rivers for a dip on the occasion dueto the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.According to authorities, although people took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021