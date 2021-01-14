Befitting reply if any "superpower" hurts national pride: Rajnath Singh

India does not want a warbut its soldiers are capable of giving befitting reply if any'superpower' hurts the country's pride, Defence MinisterRajnath Singh said on Thursday amid the eight-month-old borderstandoff with China.

''We don't want war and we are in favour of protectingeveryone's security but I want to say this in clear terms thatif any superpower wants to hurt our pride then our soldiersare capable of giving them a befitting reply,'' Singh said.

The Defence minister insisted that India never wantedconflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace andfriendly ties with its neighbours.

''It always wanted peace and friendly ties with itsneighbours because it's in our blood and culture,'' he said atthe fifth Armed Forces Veterans' Day at the HeadquartersTraining Command of the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru.

Referring to the standoff with China, he saidthe Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and patienceand if that can be narrated then every Indian will feel proud.

Singh hailed the Indian soldiers who showedextraordinary courage in ''eliminating terrorists on thePakistan soil''.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat wasalso present.

