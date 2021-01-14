Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:07 IST
Russia's prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.
Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, announced plans on Wednesday to fly back to Russia this weekend for the first time since he was poisoned in August, despite the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
