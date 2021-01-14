Left Menu
Trump administration issues interim rule on secure technology transactions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:01 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday issued interim rules aimed at the securing the nation's communication and technology supply chain that would prohibit certain transactions with Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea and Cuba.

The rule will become effective in 60 days, it said in a statement.

