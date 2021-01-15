Left Menu
Development News Edition

Increased extremism in U.S. military over past year, senior official says

While extremism in the military has long been an issue, it is likely to face increased scrutiny after President Donald Trump’s supporters last week stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee the inner chambers of the building, fearing for their lives. The Army has said it is working with the FBI to see if any attackers on Jan. 6 were current service members.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:56 IST
Increased extremism in U.S. military over past year, senior official says

There has been an increase in extremism in the United States military over the past year, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, but did not provide data on the scope of that increase. While extremism in the military has long been an issue, it is likely to face increased scrutiny after President Donald Trump’s supporters last week stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee the inner chambers of the building, fearing for their lives.

The Army has said it is working with the FBI to see if any attackers on Jan. 6 were current service members. It is also investigating whether any of the thousands of National Guard troops securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration would need additional screening. Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Five people including a police officer died as a result of the attack. The assault marks a critical moment for extremists who have seized on false claims, spread by Trump, that the U.S. election system is fraudulent and rigged.

"I think there is an increase based on the societal increases," the senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters. The official added there was also an increase because of more reporting in the military, and said the military was tracking down leads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern Congo attack, official says

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday. Local security forces have been dispatche...

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...

Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts

In this early stage of the worldwide inoculation programme, Israel has delivered the vaccines to a higher percentage of its citizens than any other country, said Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Tlaleng Mofokeng. While noting that Isr...

Biden presidency sets stage for wider global advances on climate policy

By Laurie Goering Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office - and as more countries struggle with climate impacts - policies that tackle global warming are expected to begin emerging in a wider ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021