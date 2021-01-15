Left Menu
Development News Edition

FBI tracking 'extensive' online chatter about armed protests

Information-sharing is critical before any significant public event like the inauguration, but the issue is receiving particular scrutiny because of signs law enforcement was unprepared for the violent, deadly surge at the Capitol by loyalists of President Donald Trump.Federal officials have warned local law enforcement agencies that the riot at the Capitol is likely to inspire others with violent intentions.Were looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week, Wray said, adding that since January 6, the FBI has identified over 200 suspects.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 04:35 IST
FBI tracking 'extensive' online chatter about armed protests

The FBI is tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests leading up to next week's presidential inauguration, Director Chris Wray has said.

Wray, in his first public appearance since the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, said in a security briefing for Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday that the FBI remains concerned about the potential for violence at protests and rallies in Washington and in state capitols around the country.

Those events could bring armed individuals near government buildings and elected officials, Wray warned, while also noting, “One of the real challenges in this space is trying to distinguish whats aspirational versus whats intentional.'' Wray said the FBI was receiving a “significant” amount of information that it was pushing out to other law enforcement agencies ahead of the inauguration. Information-sharing is critical before any significant public event like the inauguration, but the issue is receiving particular scrutiny because of signs law enforcement was unprepared for the violent, deadly surge at the Capitol by loyalists of President Donald Trump.

Federal officials have warned local law enforcement agencies that the riot at the Capitol is likely to inspire others with violent intentions.

“We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week,” Wray said, adding that since January 6, the FBI has identified over 200 suspects. “We know who you are. If you're out there, an FBI agent is coming to find you,'' he added.

More than 100 people have been arrested so far, Wray said, and there are “countless” other investigations.

States nationwide have already been stepping up security in preparation for possible armed protests and violence this weekend, particularly at statehouses amid legislative sessions and inaugural ceremonies. Officials are reassessing their security plans for high-risk targets and police in major cities are preparing to be put on tactical alert if necessary. An FBI bulletin earlier this week warned of potential armed protests in all 50 states.

To monitor threats, share intelligence and decide how to allocate resources, the FBI during the inauguration will operate a round-the-clock command post at headquarters and at each of its 56 field offices, Wray said. “Our posture is aggressive, and it's going to stay that way through the inauguration,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FBI tracking 'extensive' online chatter about armed protests

The FBI is tracking an extensive amount of concerning online chatter, including calls for armed protests leading up to next weeks presidential inauguration, Director Chris Wray has said.Wray, in his first public appearance since the January...

N.Korea shows off ballistic missiles after rare party congress

North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM at a parade on Thursday night, state media reported, capping more than a week of political meetings with a show of military might. Clad in a leather c...

Ethiopia: Safe access and swift action needed for refugees in Tigray

The conflict between the Ethiopian Government and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF began in early November, when the Prime Minister ordered a military offensive after rebels attacked a federal army base. Governm...

Heir to S.Korea's Samsung faces day of reckoning after four years of graft trial

A South Korean court will sentence Samsung Electronics Co Ltd heir Jay Y. Lee on a bribery charge on Monday, a ruling likely to have ramifications not just for his company but for all of South Koreas chaebol conglomerates.Lee, 52, was convi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021