Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted 3 Houthi drones
Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said the coalition had conducted air strikes overnight on the Yemeni capital Sanaa. The strikes were also seen by a Reuters witness. There was no immediate confirmation of the report from the Saudi-led coalition.Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:26 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it had intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards Saudi Arabia, state media reported.
The coalition said the drones were launched from Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, state news agency SPA said, citing the coalition. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said the coalition had conducted air strikes overnight on the Yemeni capital Sanaa. The strikes were also seen by a Reuters witness.
There was no immediate confirmation of the report from the Saudi-led coalition. The incidents come days after the outgoing U.S. administration said it would designate the Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could undermine peace talks and make it harder to feed Yemenis enduring the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
