Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: U.N.

The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic has doubled in just a week to nearly 60,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday.

Intensifying violence since a Dec. 27 presidential vote is responsible for the sharp increase in refugees, the UNHCR said, adding that most had fled to the Democratic Republic of Congo across the Ubangui River.

