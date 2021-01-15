Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:09 IST
Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade held at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.

This is the first time drones featured at the parade that also had detachments of the upgraded anti-aircraft weapon system Schilka, BrahMos missile system, infantry fighting vehicle BMP-2, T-72 bridge laying tanks and multi-rocket launcher system Pinaka.

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane conferred gallantry awards and unit citations at the event, which was also attended by Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

The Indian Army said it carried out a live demonstration of ''drone swarming capability'' using 75 indigenously designed and developed drones, which executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks, at the event.

''This demonstration is a recognition of the Indian Army's steady embrace of emerging and disruptive technologies to transform itself from a manpower-intensive to a technology enabled force to meet future security challenges,'' it said in a statement.

Around 75 drones of the Indian Army carried multiple mock operations including kamikaze attacks, first-aid delivery and parachute payload delivery exercises at the event.

The first detachment of the parade was of the upgraded anti-aircraft weapon system Schilka and it was commanded by Captain Preeti Chaudhary of the 140 AD regiment (self-propelled).

Marching contingents of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the Mahar Regiment, the Garhwal Regiment and the Jat Regiment also participated in the parade.

Thirteen Army officers of the Northern Command, eight officers of the Eastern Command, one officer each of the Southern Command and the Central Command received unit citations from the Army chief, while 15 Army personnel were awarded the Sena Medal.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in recognition of Field Marshal K M Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in 1949.

It is celebrated in the national capital, as well as in all the six Army Command Headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya's remittance inflows jump by nearly 11% in 2020 to $3 bln - cenbank

Remittance inflows into Kenya jumped by nearly 11 in 2020 to 3.09 billion as technological innovations helped people overcome the economic struggles brought on by the coronavirus crisis to send more money home, the central bank said on Frid...

Germany approves resuming Russia gas pipeline work

German authorities on Friday gave immediate permission for work to resume on a subsea pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia.The decision by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency can be appealed, meaning there could be another hal...

Dabur forays into ghee category

Home-grown FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker Dabur India on Friday announced its foray into the ghee category as part of its plans to expand product portfolio.The company, which has fast tracked launch of several new products after COVID-19...

Russia delivers 500 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to military base in Abkhazia

Sokhumi Abkhazia, January 15 ANISputnik Five hundred doses of the two-dose Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to a Russian military base in Abkhazia, the press service of the Russian Armed Forces Southern Military District said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021