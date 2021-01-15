Left Menu
Delhi HC raps civic body officials for 'living like lords', asks them to pay employees' pending salaries

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Reprimanding the officials of civic bodies for "living like lords," the Delhi High Court on Friday expressed concerns over the non-payment of salaries and pensions of doctors, nurses, and sanitation staff, who were working in various civic bodies as COVID-19 front line workers. The court recommended the civic bodies to prioritise to pay their pending salaries over other non-essential, discretionary expenses like perks of councillors and senior officers of corporations.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that the person working at the top of corporations are "living like lords" and added that "when people at the top feel the pinch, then there would be some change." The court remarked that why should the workers of lower grade suffer and suggested to cut salaries being paid to senior officers and councillors. The bench, thereafter, sought to know the details of expenses incurred on top officials of the civic bodies.

The court also pulled up civic bodies for citing "paucity of funds" and remarked that it cannot be taken as an excuse for non-payment of salaries and pensions. The court said the salaries are a fundamental right under the Constitution and non-payment will affect the quality of life they are living. The court also pulled up the Delhi Government on deducting funds to corporation on the grounds that they have taken the loan.

The Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Government counsel to take instructions on various issues and listed the matter for further hearing on January 21. The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, sanitation workers, teachers, and other staffs working with municipal bodies.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had on Thursday said that the Delhi government is releasing Rs 938 crores to pay the salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees. (ANI)

