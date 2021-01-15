ACB arrests assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Dungarpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an ACB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson of the bureau said that the victim had complained that ASI Pratap Singh posted at Kotwali police station had demanded the bribe in lieu of filing a final report in a police case against him.

The bureau verified the complaint and arrested Singh for accepting the bribe. The residence and other locations of the accused are being searched, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)