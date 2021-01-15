India, Nepal make efforts to restore normalcy to ties; Hold comprehensive review, resolve to expand cooperation in key areas

Nepal on Friday requested India for early supply of coronavirus vaccines, as the two countries held a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral ties including border management, connectivity and trade, in the first high-level engagement between the two sides after relations nosedived following a boundary row last year.

In the sixth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the two sides also discussed cooperation in a range of areas, including power, oil and gas, water resources, capacity building and tourism among others, an official statement said.

Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal last year published a new political map that showed the three Indian territories - Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh - as part of Nepal. Nepalese diplomatic sources said Gyawali raised the boundary row with Jaishankar during the one-on-one interaction. In the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned border management among several areas of cooperation that the two sides discussed during the talks.

In an address at a think-tank, Gyawali said both sides have agreed to resolve the boundary question through talks, and added that despite differences in one area, there was momentum in the overall engagement.

Noting that ''building and nurturing trust'' is absolutely essential for health and harmony of relations between neighbours, he said: ''In this spirit, we desire to start the conversation with a view to resolving the question of boundary alignment in the remaining segments.'' ''I believe that we can work out and reach that stage...We are also mindful that we should not let any outstanding issue between us be there forever and become irritant in an otherwise friendly relationship,'' he said.

He said Nepal and India share over 1,800 km long international boundary most of which is jointly mapped and that the work remains to be completed only in the stretches of some kilometers. ''Finding an agreeable boundary alignment in these segments may not only take us to the stage of fully settled international boundary but may also help generate a positive vibe in public sentiment as well as help instill greater degree of trust and confidence in bilateral relations,'' he said.

The MEA said the close cooperation between the two sides in combating COVID-19 pandemic in the region was noted, and Nepal congratulated India on the ''remarkable success'' in production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and requested for ''early provision of vaccines to Nepal''.

Nepal is planning to cover six million people in the first phase of coronavirus vaccination and is looking for 12 million vaccine doses.

It is learnt that Nepal is looking at getting some portion of the total vaccine requirement for the first phase from India as a grant assistance while it is also in touch with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for commercial procurement of the vaccine.

Gyawali, accompanied by Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit in the midst of a political turmoil in Kathmandu, triggered by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections.

''The Joint Commission comprehensively reviewed all aspects of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties,'' the MEA said.

''Both sides discussed several areas of cooperation including connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues, border management, development partnership, tourism, culture, education and capacity building,'' it added. The MEA said the ''significant and concrete'' progress made since the last JCM in taking forward several bilateral initiatives was also acknowledged.

The two delegations included Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Paudyal and other senior officials from both sides.

Describing the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline a ''milestone'', the MEA said the two sides discussed its expansion to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal.

''Both sides welcomed the completion of the work on the first passenger railway line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur, and noted that operating procedures for commencement of train services were being finalised,'' the MEA said.

Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line, were also discussed, it added.

The MEA said the JCM emphasised the need to facilitate cross-border movement of people and goods.

It was noted that the recently inaugurated Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Birgunj and Biratnagar have helped in seamless movement of people and trade between the two countries. ''Both sides welcomed the commencement of construction of third ICP at Nepalgunj. India conveyed that construction of new ICP at Bhairahwa would be initiated shortly,'' it said. ''Discussions were held on expediting joint hydropower projects, including the proposed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, which have numerous benefits for the people of both countries,'' it added.

During the meeting, India conveyed that it would undertake two more cultural heritage projects in Nepal, namely, the Pashupatinath Riverfront Development and the Bhandarkhal Garden Restoration in Patan Durbar, with grant assistance, the ministry said.

''Both sides also exchanged views on international, regional and sub-regional cooperation. Nepal expressed support for India's permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council to reflect the changed balance of power,'' it said.

